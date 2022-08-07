Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

JNJ opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.