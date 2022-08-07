Summit X LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.