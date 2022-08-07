Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$60.40 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$56.14 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.71. The company has a market cap of C$35.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

