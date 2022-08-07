Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.57.

SLF stock opened at C$60.40 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$56.14 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.71. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

