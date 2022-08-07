SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 310.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,780 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.