Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight Capital cut Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$39.19 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.62.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

