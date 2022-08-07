Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight Capital cut Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$39.19 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

