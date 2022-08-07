Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $27.06

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $28.80. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 65,807 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

