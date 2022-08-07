Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of SMCI opened at $59.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.
Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer
In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.
