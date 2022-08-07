Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMCI opened at $59.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.4% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

