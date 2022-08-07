Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.