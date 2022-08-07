Taika Capital LP Purchases 2,101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taika Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.0% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.