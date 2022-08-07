Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 14.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 12,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,341,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $413.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,870,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,220,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,870,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,220,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,607,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295,898 shares in the company, valued at $300,886,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,437 shares of company stock valued at $24,948,307 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 152,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 114,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.