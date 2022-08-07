Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.

TNDM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

