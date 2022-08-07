Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.6 %
TNDM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
