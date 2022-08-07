Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.11. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 10,290 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tattooed Chef Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of $629.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

