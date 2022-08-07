Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.11. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 10,290 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Tattooed Chef Trading Up 12.5 %
The company has a market cap of $629.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.
Institutional Trading of Tattooed Chef
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.