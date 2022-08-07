TD Securities Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$35.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s current price.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 75.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

