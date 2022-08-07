TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. TechTarget has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

