TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.54.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $9,548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $10,377,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

