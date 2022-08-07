Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 151.13 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $23.52.
Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
