Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata Price Performance

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.