Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

