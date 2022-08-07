Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.