Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

