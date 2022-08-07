Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Gerald L. Morgan Sells 3,338 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $88.39 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

