TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 12.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.63. 44,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,436,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $899.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 633,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics



TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

