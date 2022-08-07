The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $330.91 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.38.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

