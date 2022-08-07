The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Cut to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

