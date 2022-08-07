The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,459 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

