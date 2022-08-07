The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.