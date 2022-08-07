The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

