TheStreet Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

