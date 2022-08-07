Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$147.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.88.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

