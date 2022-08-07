Thorne HealthTech (THRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Thorne HealthTech has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.28-$0.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.