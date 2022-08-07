Thorne HealthTech (THRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Thorne HealthTech has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.28-$0.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thorne HealthTech Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THRN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
