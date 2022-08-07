Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,884,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.63 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

