Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,884,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Plexus Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.63 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
