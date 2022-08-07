Tolga Tanguler Sells 1,754 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tolga Tanguler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

