Tolga Tanguler Sells 1,841 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tolga Tanguler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $218.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.