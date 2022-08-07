Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.72.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXG opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$923.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.24. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.54 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

