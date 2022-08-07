Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.72.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

TXG stock opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.54 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The firm has a market cap of C$923.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

