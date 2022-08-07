Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 97,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,977,384 shares.The stock last traded at $64.50 and had previously closed at $64.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

