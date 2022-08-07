TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Earns Maintains Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPIC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $700.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

