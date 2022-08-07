TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPIC. Cowen increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $88,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

