TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Stock Up 0.1 %

TPIC stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $700.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 411,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,938,000.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.