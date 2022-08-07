TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $88,000.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.