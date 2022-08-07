TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.
TPI Composites Price Performance
NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $88,000.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.