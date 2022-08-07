TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.