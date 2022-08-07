Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.6 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.33, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

