TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. 13,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 303,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAC. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 363.3% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $7,129,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

