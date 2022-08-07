TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. 13,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 303,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on TAC. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.
TransAlta Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 363.3% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $7,129,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.