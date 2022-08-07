Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.54 million and a P/E ratio of 24.36. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

