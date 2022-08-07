Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in Trinseo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 127,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSE. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trinseo Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.