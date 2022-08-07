True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.55 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.81.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

