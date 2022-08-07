TTEC (TTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. TTEC has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 86.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.