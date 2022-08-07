Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.96.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 149.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.