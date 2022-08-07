Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.96.
Twilio Trading Down 13.5 %
Twilio stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 149.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
